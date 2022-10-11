DHEC accepting grant applications for reducing diesel emissions

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is accepting grant applications from private businesses, colleges and universities, non-profit organizations, and government entities to fund projects aimed at reducing diesel emissions.

The funds are provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) program. DHEC says diesel emissions make up a significant portion of the mobile source air pollution in South Carolina.

For federal fiscal year 2022, the DERA program has $299,000 grant monies available towards replacing or upgrading older diesel vehicles, equipment, and engines. DHEC says older engines have higher emissions than similar newer engines.

Rhonda Thompson, Director of DHEC’s Bureau of Air Quality says, “Diesel engines last a long time, and many older-model diesel engines are still in use throughout our state…This funding will support projects that curb diesel emissions and thereby provide benefits to both public health and the environment in South Carolina.”

Application instructions can be found at scdhec.gov/dera. Applications are due by Nov. 18.