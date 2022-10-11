Harvest Hope Food Bank seeing increase in families who are in need

This time of the year is a vulnerable time for families who are in need of food, according to Harvest Hope Food Bank.

Harvest Hope Chief Executive Officer Erinn Rowe says there are many factors to blame but the biggest one is inflation, as it steadily drives up the cost of food. The food bank is seeing an increase in the number of families that are struggling to make the ends meet.

“If you add inflation – if your dollar was buying a certain amount of food 20 weeks ago, its now buy 80 percent less food. So we see a lot of families that are struggling to make the ends meet, you know they’re working hard but their dollar is truly going 13 to 20 percent less for food than it was 20 weeks ago,” says Rowe.

While the food bank manages to keep up, inflation is hitting them just hard.

“We have the same dollar so our dollar is buying 12 to 15 percent less food than it was last year simply because of inflation or food cost,” says Rowe. “It’s going to take us working together to truly end hunger in south carolina.”

Rowe says there are multiple ways you can help through volunteering, hosting a drive, or donating money and it doesn’t have to be a big amount because every dollar helps.

Click here for ways to donate or get involved.