Mega Millions reaches $445 million drawing tonight

(CNN)—The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $445 million which is a $226 million cash payout.

If a winner is drawn tonight it would mark the twelfth largest jackpot in the games history.

Tickets cost $2 and can be purchased up to an hour before the drawing which will take place at 11 pm.

Tomorrow night’s Powerball is also up there with a $421 million jackpot!