Prisma Health opens new same-day orthopedic practice in Lexington

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health announced the establishment of Lexington’s new orthopedic urgent care practice at 104 Saludea Pointe Drive. The Prisma Health Orthopedics Convenient Care will open Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 8 pm.

The new location will serve patients two years old and up in need of treatments for fractures, sprints and strains, lacerations, and sports medicine injuries.

Chronic conditions related to shoulders, knees, elbows and ankles will also be eligible for treatment at this location.

For more information, visit Prisma Health here.

Individuals can also call (803) 296-9290.