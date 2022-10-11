Richland County deputies hit home run with Screaming Eagles special needs team

Richland County deputies hit a home run on Monday playing with the Screaming Eagles special needs team at Chapin High School.

It’s a game the Screaming Eagles have played with the department in the past few years.

The founder Patrick Bowers hopes this could break the stigma of police approaching people of special needs.