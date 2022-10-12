$32 million in grant money awarded to victims’ services groups

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — More than $32 million in grant money is being awarded to victims’ services groups across South Carolina.

The grants are being awarded to private non-profit organizations, sheriff’s offices, police departments, solicitor’s offices, and state agencies.

Attorney General Alan Wilson says the grant money will help assist victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and human trafficking, in their recovery.

“I want you to see that there is hope and you’re not alone. There is an army of men and women that you can see right now standing to my left and right and directly behind me who are out there in your community. Waiting for you to reach out to them to call them, to lean on them. They serve to give a voice to the voiceless, power to the powerless, and hope to the hopeless,” says Attorney General Wilson.

The Executive Director of The Hive Community Circle, Ashley Thomas, says part of the grant money will be used to provide bilingual advocacy for Spanish speaking victims.

“I believe that in times like this it also allows individuals the opportunity to know that your voices are heard, your concerns are heard, and not just local organizations but the state is committed to ensuring that all communities have the services and support that they need so that everyone can truly thrive,” says Thomas.

Carol Yarborough with The Dickerson Children’s Advocacy Center says the funding gives them an opportunity to expand.

“It’s revolutionized what we’re able to do in Lexington by having that funding. Because otherwise we would’ve had to rely on contributions and other kinds of special events, and begging. So it really has transformed what we’re able to do,” Yarborough says.

About 98% of the money comes from federal grants, with state funding covering the remaining 2%.