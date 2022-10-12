United Airlines adding trans-Atlantic flights for 2023

CNN— According to United Airlines, new trans-Atlantic flights will be added next summer.

It will add service to three new destinations, four new city pairs and additional frequency on other routes.

The new cities include Dubai in the Middle East; Malaga, Spain, and Stockholm Sweden.

The new schedule will be 10% larger compared to last year and 30% larger than 2019.