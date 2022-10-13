City of West Columbia reveals new sanitation equipment for cleaner streets

City of West Columbia residents will see cleaner streets soon.

Screen Shot 2022 10 13 At 11.25.36 AM City of West Columbia Leaf Truck

Image005 City of West Columbia Sanitation Trucks

Image007 City of West Columbia Sanitation Trucks

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— City of West Columbia residents will see cleaner streets soon. The Public Works Department plans to roll-out their new street sweeper, switch-and-go truck, and leaf truck to help with their sanitation efforts.

The new equipment allows employees a more efficient way to pick up yard waste, leaf piles, sand, dirt, and debris.

City officials say the new sanitation equipment ensures safer roads for drivers and keeps storm drains clear from debris. The leaf truck and street sweeper were purchased through emergency funding allocated in the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget.

The Public Works Department included information for yard debris placement best practices:

• Place leaf piles separate from other yard waste and debris

• Do not place rocks, bricks, stumps, wood, sticks, sports equipment, etc. in the pile with the leaves

• Place leaf piles away from roll carts and mailboxes

• Place pumpkins, clothing, and other miscellaneous items in the green roll carts