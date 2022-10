COMET CEO Derrick Huggins funeral set for Oct. 17

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The funeral for the interim CEO of the COMET has been set.

Derrick Huggins’ funeral starts Monday, October 17 at the journey United Methodist Church in Columbia at 11 am.

The COMET says Huggins died unexpectedly last week.

He also served as a transportation executive with the University of South Carolina.