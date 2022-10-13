Local Living: Halloween laser lights and trick-or-treating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fright night laser lights is back at the South Carolina State Museum!

The special “laser stranger things” event will take place on Oct. 28 from 6pm-10pm and feature music from the show set to a stunning display of lasers inside the museum.

Guests are encouraged to dress in costume and enjoy the fun with a “dark history tour” through the museum’s galleries.

Tickets cost $10 for the public and $8 for museum members.

Advanced ticket purchases are recommended.

…..But that’s not the only thing happening on Halloween! Airport High School is hosting a trick or treat event!

The event is scheduled for Oct. 26 from 6 pm-7:30 pm on the school campus.

Clubs and community members will be handing out candy.

Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes!

The Brookland-Cayce High School is holding a Trunk or Treat event on Tuesday, Oct. 18 on school campus from 5:30 pm-7 pm. School clubs and groups are handing out sweet treats!

Admission is free and costumes are encouraged.

If the kiddos are still up for showing off their spooky spirits head over to Boo at the Zoo!

The event takes place nightly from Oct. 20th to the 30th at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden from 6 pm-9 pm.

Parents, bring your own trick-or-treat bags! Children ages 12 and under are encouraged to dress up!

Tickets should be purchased in advance and cost $12 for members, $15 for non-members