Solicitor’s Office hosting free session on expungement process at Richland Library

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library is hosting a free, public session explaining the expungement process for individuals with criminal charges and convictions.

Individuals who attend this class will be led through details of the process by representatives from the Fifth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

In a press release, Richland Library officials say, “Misdemeanor or non-violent felony convictions can be a barrier to getting and keeping meaningful employment, having these records erased can be life-changing.”

The session will be held at Richland Library North Main, 5306 North Main Street, on Oct. 13 from 6 pm-7:30 pm.