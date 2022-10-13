Spartanburg suspect arrested after committing armed robbery at gas station

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A man accused of killing five people in Spartanburg over the weekend has been arrested in Georgia.

Police say James Drayton was arrested Monday in Burke County, just south of Augusta after committing an armed robbery at a gas station.

That’s when they learned he was also a suspect in the murder of five people the day before in Inman, South Carolina.

That convenience store cashier is now sharing her story after she was allegedly held at gunpoint by that same man.