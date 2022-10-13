State Fair holds sensory-friendly hours for fairgoers with special needs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —

The rides and attractions at the South Carolina State Fair were a little more quiet this morning. The fair had “sensory-friendly” hours from 10 a.m. to noon for children and adults with autism and other sensory processing disorders.

Lights and music were off on most rides, keeping sights and sounds of the fair as low as possible.

General Manager of the SC State Fair, Nancy Smith, believes the day means a lot to families of someone with special needs.

“I have a niece who has special needs as well, so it’s a special time. And as we say we like to try to offer something for everyone in our community and our state so it’s just our way of us giving back and giving a little something extra to folks,” says Smith.

And it seems to have been a great idea.

“It means everything of course, you know to see the smile on his face when you see him on the rides and all of that. Second thing is (the) food! That’s the second best thing about this place,” says Dimitrios Vail whose son Jordan’s favorite ride is the Monster Trucks.

“Yes, great time, great time, and just so excited to see that they did this sensory event for the kids and for adults as well this year, and we definitely wanted to come out and show our support for it,” says Meagan Jones who brought her son Tanner to the fair.

And it looks like the monster trucks win favorite ride for a second time.

“Honestly, I like the monster trucks. I mean they go round and round,” says Tanner.

