Free Covid-19 vaccines, boosters, and testing at COMET Central

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The COMET is giving out free Covid-19 vaccines, boosters, and testing.

The transit company will hold the event on Oct. 24 from 9 am- 2 pm at Comet Central, 1745 Sumter Street.

Vaccine recipients will receive $50 gift cards as an incentive.

For more information on the Health Force LLC administered event, call (803) 255-7100 or email at info@catchthecomet.org.