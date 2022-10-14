Kroger inks deal to buy Albertsons, deal worth $25 billion

CNN— It was announced Friday that Kroger has inked a deal to buy Albertsons.

The $25 billion sale is expected to close in 2024 and could change the U.S. retail industry and impact how millions of people buy their groceries.

The two companies have a combined 710,000 employees, nearly 5,000 stores and more than $200 billion in sales and reach 85 million households.

If the deal is completed, it would be one of the largest mergers in U.S. retail history and the company would become the third largest retail chain in America.