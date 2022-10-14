Local Living: Beer festival, bass championship, and halloween events

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Best of South Carolina Craft Beer Festival is being held on Saturday, Oct. 15.

It will take place at Junction 800 from 2 pm-5 pm and tickets are $45 to $85.

Organizers say there will be tastings from South Carolina craft breweries across the state.

Live music and food will also be offered.

The 2022 Bass World Championship kicks off next week and it starts with a Youth Angling day on Sunday, October 16th at Columbia Canal and Riverfront Park.

You can bring the kids to learn how to fish and meet the U.S.A. bass team. Food and refreshments will be available and admission is free.

If the kiddos are in the mood to show off their spooky spirits head over to Boo at the Zoo!

The event takes place nightly from October 20-30 at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden from 6 pm- 9pm.

Tickets are $12 for members and $15 for non-members and they should be purchased in advance.

Families should bring their own trick or treat bags and children ages 12 and under are encouraged to wear their Halloween costume!

The South Carolina Philharmonic is bringing Hogwarts to Columbia!

The family friendly event will take place on October 30 at 3 pm at the Koger Center. The symphony promises a Spooktacular program of hair-raising Hollywood favorites from Jaws, Psycho, Beetlejuice and tunes from the Harry Potter films.

Costumes are encouraged!

Advanced ticket purchases are recommended as the event is expected to sell out!