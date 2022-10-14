SC Attorney General Alan Wilson announces life without parole verdict in human trafficking case

LANCASTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Registered sex offender David Hayden, 53, was sentenced to life in prison without parole after being found guilty of human trafficking a minor in 2020.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says it is the first jury trial conviction for the crime in state court following the passing of 2012’s human trafficking law.

The verdict came after investigators say Hayden picked up a 15 year-old female runaway in Lancaster County, who became the victim of sex trafficking.

Hayden was convicted of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree, human trafficking, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Judge Paul Burch presided over the trial. Senior Assistant Deputy Attorney General Heather S. Weiss and Assistant Attorney General Jerrod Fussnecker prosecuted the case.