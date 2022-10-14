Trick-or-treating event Mason’s Monster Mash returns to Segra Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Segra Park will see the return of popular trick-or-treating event Mason’s Monster Mash on Oct. 27. The Columbia Fireflies will host the annual event from 6 pm to 8 pm.

The Park’s outdoor concourse will be utilized for the “mash” to allow trick-or-treating around the ballpark. Crafts for children and SCU Kids Zone inflatables will be provided along with picture opportunities with Mason.

A limited concessions menu will be available including alcoholic beverages for individuals 21 years and older.

Tickets for general admission cost $5. Children two and under can enter for free.

The event will follow Segra Park’s cashless policy.

Purchase tickets here.