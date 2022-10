Former Vice President Mike Pence to speak at Wofford College

Spartanburg, S.C. (WOLO)–According to a spokesperson for Wofford College, former Vice President Mike Pence will speak with students on Tuesday, October 18th.

The event is free and open to the public but registration is required.

Officials say the visit is part of the college’s Hipp Lecture Series on International Affairs and National Security.

The event will also be livestreamed following this link.