Saluda County Sheriff’s office holding coat drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It is almost time when the coats are needed if you are headed outdoors and the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office wants to help those in need.

The Sheriff’s Office is holding a coat drive.

It is not limited to just coats, they are also taking blankets, stocking hats, gloves, and other items to help those in need this winter.

All donations can be dropped off at the Sheriff’s Office on Law Enforcement Drive in Saluda.

For information click here https://saludacounty.sc.gov/departments/sheriff