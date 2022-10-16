Four suspects wanted after shooting in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Four suspects are wanted by deputies and two teens are behind bars after a shooting, according to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

According to investigators, on October 13, 2022, multiple individuals lured two victims to meet at a residence on West Patricia Drive for prostitution and drugs. Once the victims arrived at the residence and offers of sex and drug use began, three armed male subjects entered and robbed the two victims at gunpoint. Investigators say during the robbery of cash and cellular phones, one victim refused to allow them to take his vehicle, and shots were fired. One of the victims was struck multiple times to include in the face, abdomen, and leg. The victim is currently in critical but stable condition.

Through assistance from the community and victim identification, a total of six suspects were positively identified, according to Sumter Sheriff’s Office. Two suspects, both of which are juvenile, were taken into custody to include 17-year-old Tahjae Franklin and the other juvenile is 16 years of age. The four remaining suspects 18-year-old Diamond Briana Miller, 17-year-old Cryshaun Nerome McKenzie, 18-year-old Semieon Zaire Helton-Hill, and 22-year-old Jaquante Taymont Montgomery, are still at large.

Investigators say crimes such as these often go unreported because the victim(s) are participating in unlawful or embarrassing activities. The investigation is still on-going and other charges are possible.

“Of all six suspects in this violent crime, the oldest is 22 years of age. Three are juveniles, just children, all participating in baiting and robbing the victims. When they couldn’t get everything they wanted, they tried to kill them. These suspects need to contact law enforcement and turn themselves in,” says Sheriff Anthony Dennis.