Man injured after shooting, Columbia Police investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One man is injured after a shooting, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Investigators say a male is in the hospital after receiving life-threatening injuries from a shooting that occurred at 3:00 p.m. on 5000 block of Burke Avenue.

Officers initially responded to a ShotSpotter alert.

If you have any information, contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

