One man dead, shooting investigation underway in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One man is dead after a shooting a hotel, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say deputies were were called to the Magnuson Hotel on Parklane Rd around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15. Deputies arrived to find a man in parking lot who had been shot in the upper body and he was pronounced deceased on the scene.