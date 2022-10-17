Abbott Labs recalling some baby formulas due to bottle cap issues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Abbott Labs is recalling some of its baby formula. The company announced Friday its recalling certain lots of its 2 oz. ready-to-feed liquid formula due a problem with bottle caps.

The tops may not have been sealed completely and could cause the formula to spoil, which could cause stomach problems.

Most of the affected products are distributed primarily to hospitals and doctors’ offices. The recall does not include any powder formulas.

Abbott says the recall involves a small fraction of total infant formula and should not affect the overall supply.

Abbott issued a much larger recall at a different plant in February, which exacerbated a nationwide shortage of baby formula already plagued by supply chain issues.