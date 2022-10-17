FDA: Adderall in short supply

The Food and Drug Administration says some generic versions of Adderall are in short supply. It's used to reduce symptoms of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

The agency’s drug shortages webpage shows back-orders for several generic forms of the drug are expected to last into March as well as a back-order on one name-brand dosage that’s expected to resolve this month.

The FDA says one of the companies—Teva—is having “intermittent manufacturing delays.”

While other companies continue to produce the drug, there isn’t enough to meet demand.

If you have trouble filling your prescription health officials recommend talking with your doctor about other options.