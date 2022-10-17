Hearing aids available over-the-counter starting today

Millions of Americans can now buy hearing aids over-the-counter, without a prescription.

Prior to the new FDA rules taking effect today, hearing aids cost on average between $4,000-$5,000.

They also required a trip to a licensed audiologist.

Now, consumers who need them will be able to pick them up at retailers like Best Buy and Walmart.