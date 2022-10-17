Local Living: Fall festivals and Halloween spirit!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A fall fun day event sponsored by Care South Carolina will be held at the Lee County Fire Station One and Sheriff’s Office parking lot this weekend.

The event will happen on Saturday, Oct. 20 from 11 am to 2 pm. Food and entertainment will be available throughout the day.

The Lexington Police Department is also holding it’s Fall Festival next week! The event will be held Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 5:30 pm- 8:30 pm at the Lexington Ampitheater.

Tickets cost $5-$20 and can be purchased online.

For more information, visit https://www.lexsc.com/353/Fall-Festival

If the kiddos are in the mood to show off their spooky spirits head over to Boo at the Zoo!

The event takes place nightly from October 20-30 at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden from 6 pm- 9pm.

Tickets are $12 for members and $15 for non-members and they should be purchased in advance.

Families should bring their own trick or treat bags and children ages 12 and under are encouraged to wear their Halloween costume!

For more information, visit https://www.riverbanks.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo

If you’re a small town girl or living in a lonely world you may want to make friends before February!!!

This morning the legendary rock band Journey announced they’ll be hitting the stage at Colonial Life Arena on February 10th as part of their 50th anniversary freedom tour 2023!!

They’ll be joined by ToTo! Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. !

For more information visit https://www.coloniallifearena.com/events/detail/journey