South Carolina State Fair increases security

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— More than 400,000 people enter the gates of the South Carolina State Fair for the fun event.

The first weekend of the fair will see many people flock to Columbia for the food, rides, games, entertainment and more the event has to offer.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports it will have 200 deputies working the state fair and encourages people to speak to someone in law enforcement if they need help.

Deputy Harry Polis also reminds fair-goers of another rule for this year’s event.