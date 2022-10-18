‘Art in the Airport’ at CAE features new artist

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Tuesday the Columbia Metropolitan airport hosted a celebration for their third “Art in the Airport” featured artist.

Cait Maloney’s pieces are now featured in the airport.

Airport officials say the art in the airport initiative recognizes local, talented artists, in addition to providing a beautiful welcome for passengers.

If you would like to check out the new exhibit, you have plenty of time. The installation is going to be featured until November.