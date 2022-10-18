California jury finds man guilty in 1996 murder of Kirstin Smart

Image: ABC News (The family of Kirstin Smart stand along side attorney's during a new conference following a guilty verdict in the 1996 murder case.)

(ABC News) — A California jury has found Paul Flores guilty in the murder of 19-year-old college student Kristin Smart in 1996.

His father, Ruben Flores, was found not guilty of accessory to murder in connection with the crime.

Paul Flores, a former classmate of Smart, was charged with murder, while his father was charged with being an accessory to the crime. Prosecutors say he helped hide Smart’s body on his property in Arroyo Grande before moving it in 2020.

Smart went missing walking home from a party at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Her body has never been found, but authorities arrested Paul and Ruben Flores in April 2021 and found alleged evidence related to Smart’s murder in their homes.

Paul and Ruben Flores were tried at the same time, but with separate juries hearing the case together. A verdict was reached in Ruben Flores’ case on Monday; that decision was sealed until Paul Flores’ jury reached its verdict Tuesday and they could be announced simultaneously.

“This case will not be over until Kristin is returned home,” he said during a press conference Tuesday with the family. “That I remain committed to.” San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson told reporters that the Kristin Smart case “is not over.” Smart’s body was never found after she disappeared in 1996.