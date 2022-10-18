Columbia Police capture stolen vehicle suspect after brief foot chase

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police announced the arrest of Jimmy Morton after he was found in possession of a stolen vehicle on Oct. 16 after 8 p.m.

Authorities say Morton was driving a silver 2010 Ford Edge that was reportedly stolen when he was stopped by police near the 4700 block of Monticello Road.

Morton proceeded to elude police by failing to stop his car, driving to the 2600 block of Cardinal Street, and crashing into shrubbery.

He led police on a brief chase, climbing on a home’s rooftop, jumping onto an awning, and running towards a wooded area where he was captured.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital and was later charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and Siren, and Failure to Stop on Police Command and Vandalism.

The stolen vehicle was returned to its owner.