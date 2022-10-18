Funds raised for SCHP trooper injured during hit and run

Image: Serve and Connect

Kershaw County, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety continues keeping vigil around the clock for one of their troopers nearly killed during a hit and run. According to authorities, Sunday morning Lance Corporal D.P. Kugler and Trooper B.M. Stuhmer were conducting a traffic stop in Greenville County, South Carolina when officials say they were both struck by another car they said left the scene of the accident.

Trooper Stuhmer was treated for non life threatening injuries and released. However, that has not been the case for 29 year old Lance Corporal Kugler who remains hospitalized at Greenville Memorial, where he’s been listed in serious condition suffering from critical injuries. As family and friends continue waiting for word of improvements in his condition, the non profit organization Serve and Connect is hoping to help by raising money to assist him and his family during what is expected to be an extensive recovery process.

As of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, the organization has already raised more than $20,000 dollars, which is just shy of their $25,000 dollar goal. Serve and Connect says all of the money raised will go directly to the Kugler family to help pay his medical expenses, and additional bills associated with his recovery. Help that will be needed since he is unable to work, and he and his wife who currently have five children, are preparing for the arrival of a new baby.

Kugler has been with the South Carolina Highway Patrol for the past seven years and was recognized this past summer by Mother’s Against Drunk Driving (M.A.A.D) for his extensive work in D.U.I prevention. If you would like to donate to the family, you can click on the link provided HERE

To date, the organization ‘Serve and Connect’ has helped raise more than $730,000 for the families of fallen officers throughout the Palmetto state.