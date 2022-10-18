High school students attend Midway Physics Day at the SC State Fair

The South Carolina State Fair is underway in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Tuesday, The University of South Carolina and the South Carolina State Fair invited high schools to come out for a Midway Physics Day.

USC students gave physic demonstrations to teach high school students about the push and pull forces on the rides. Organizers say these events can lead students to pursue a career in physics.

“I feel like it’s really great to be outside in the field and learning about these different experiments and learning about physics. It is good to get a hands on opportunity here,” says Reginald Craft, who is a student at Columbia High School.

“It really warms my heart, I really do hope a lot of these kids here will take away that physics is fun, maybe want to do it as a career someday or just do something with it. It is so important in this world. I just really hope that the kids can just come into college and just really enjoy what they do in physics and even if its not physics at least something stem related that has some type of physics in it,” says Alana Mireles who is a USC student.

Students spent an hour learning about physics and afterwards were able to enjoy the rides at fair.