McDonald’s set to test out selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts

McDonald's and Krispy Kreme are testing out a sweet team up

CNN–McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme are testing out a sweet team up.

The two companies announced McDonald’s will start selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nine locations across the Louisville, Kentucky area.

It is part of a small test for the companies.

The treats will be delivered fresh everyday to the locations and customers will be able to buy them all day while supplies last.

The new menu additions will only be available for a limited time.

Krispy Kreme says customers can expect them to make their debut starting October 26, 2022 in Kentucky only.