BMW plans to invest $1.7 billion in manufacturing plant in S.C.

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —It was announced Wednesday that BMW will be investing over a billion dollars in an effort to expand it’s manufacturing capacity and footprint here in South Carolina. Tthe car manufacturer will expand it’s plant in Spartanburg with a one-point-seven billion dollar investment to start producing electric vehicles and an additional 700-million to build an electric-battery plant in woodruff.

The investment at the existing plant will add additional jobs to it’s more than 11-thousand member workforce there while the battery plant will add an additional 300 people.

BMW also signed off on a deal to supply battery cells for a new class of electric vehicles that will be built at the plant in Greer by 2030.