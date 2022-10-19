Canada-based company establishing first U.S. facility in Cherokee County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Niagara Pharmaceuticals plans on establishing it’s first United States facility in South Carolina.

The eye health and safety product manufacturer will invest $9 million towards the new venture, creating 45 new jobs in Cherokee County.

The Canada-based company offers multiple eye products including contact lens cleaner, emergency wash, and self-contained eye wash station additive through brands Health Saver and Pur-Wash.

Operations are expected to begin in 2023 at 1290 Mt. Olive Road in Cowpens.