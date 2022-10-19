Lexington Sheriff’s Department searching for burglary suspect

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in finding Roger Chavis.

The man is wanted for burglary and obtaining goods under false pretenses.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, authorities ask that you leave a tip through the Midlands Crimestoppers app.

You could possibly make $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.