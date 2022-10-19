Richland Library Main launches new vinyl collection

(Courtesy: Richland Library)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library is rolling out a new vinyl collection with over 150 albums spanning many genres.

Teens and adults who live in Richland county will have access to the collection from Richland Library Main.

Some featured albums include those from The Beatles, Sade, David Bowie, Adele, Bob Marley, Taylor Swift, Toro Y Moi, and many others.

Library card holders can check out two albums at a time for seven days. They can be returned to any of the 13 library locations.

Individuals who don’t own a turntable can check one out from Library of Things.