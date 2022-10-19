Spirit shareholders vote in favor of merger with JetBlue

Another thing linked to the holidays...traveling!

CNN— Another thing linked to the holidays…traveling!

It was announced today that spirit airlines has reached an agreement for a merger with JetBlue.

According to the company, a majority of spirit shareholders voted in favor of the deal.

When all the votes are confirmed, the results will be filed with the securities and exchange commission.

The transaction is expected to be fully confirmed sometime in 2024 and the new airline will have 458 aircrafts and be based in Florida.