Sumter deputies actively search for missing man with dementia

Image: Sumter County Sheriff's Office (Pictured above, 67 year old Willie Lee Humes, reported missing Tuesday night)

Sumter County, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they have multiple deputies actively searching for a man with dementia missing for hours. Officials say 67 year old Willie Lee Humes walked away from his home, and was reported missing around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening. Deputies tell ABC Columbia News that their search for Humes was still ongoing just before midnight.

Multiple Sumter County deputies are searching an area along Skinner Road in Sumter County near Interstate 95. Deputies say they are using K-9 officers and drones to search the area in hopes of locating Humes. Authorities say he was last seen wearing a black shirt with gray sleeves, gray pants, and no shoes. Authorities say Humes stands approximately 5’11 and weighs about 170 pounds.

Officials say all area agencies and hospitals have been updated on the search. Still, they are asking anyone who may have seen Willie Humes, or knows of his whereabouts to contact 9-1-1 or call 803-436-2000 immediately.