Sumter deputies arrest deadly shooting suspect

Image: Sumter County Sheriff's Office (Pictured above JohnRay Joseph Borja accused in a deadly Sumter County shooting)

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’ Office has arrested a man accused in a deadly shooting. Authorities, say 25 year old JohnRay Jacob Borja was involved in an argument with the victim, Joseph Benaventa while in the yard of the Millwood Road home the two relatives shared in Sumter County.

According to warrants, on October 16, 2022 Borja shot and killed Benaventa during that argument. In fact, Sumter County deputies tell us Borja was still on the scene of the crime when they responded to the incident. No word on what sparked the argument that led to gun shots. Borja was arrested and taken to the Sumter County Detention Center where he faces charges for Murder and Possession of a Weapon in a Violent Crime.

A Circuit Court judge presiding over the case has denied bond for Borja.