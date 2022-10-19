Two armed robbery suspects arrested, two still on the loose

Image: Sumter County Sheriff's Office (pictures of two Armed Robbery, Attempted Murder suspects)

Sumter County, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two armed robbery, attempted murder suspects as they continue their search for two additional people accused in connection with the crime. According to authorities, Wednesday October 19, 2022, 18 year old Semieon Helton – Hill and 18 year old Diamond Miller were taken into custody accused of contacting two individuals on social media to meet at a home along West Patricia Drive. Deputies allege the get together was a ruse used to rob the victims.

Sumter investigators say when the four reached the designated location, two people were robbed at gunpoint of personal property, one of them shot during the incident and left suffering serious injuries. Officials say the second victim was also assaulted, but the extent of their injuries has not been released. After multiple tips from the community, Sumter deputies say they were able to track down Helton -Hill and Miller who both face Armed Robbery, and Attempted Murder are currently being held at the Sumter County Detention Center as they await a bond hearing set for Thursday October 20, 2022.

Sumter deputies say they are still looking for Jaquante Montgomery and Chryshaun McKenzie. Officials encourage the remaining suspects to turn themselves into authorities, and remind family and friends who may be helping these fugitives hide out could also face charges.

If you have any information concerning this incident or know where the remaining two suspects may be you’re asked to contact deputies or call Crimestoppers at 1-888- CRIME-SC. You can also report tips anonymously by emailing

CrimeSC.com.