UofSC football coach Shane Beamer gets sneak peak of S.C. Fishing Alliance showcase

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — University of South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer was joined by representatives of South Carolina Boating and Fishing Alliance, Tidewater Boats and Sea Hunt Boats Tuesday for an announcement.

On Saturday, the S.C. Fishing Alliance will showcase South Carolina made boats and fishing tackle when the gamecocks take on the Texas A & M Aggies at Williams Brice Stadium.

If you’d like to take a look at the boat display- it will be at the gamecock village during Saturday’s game.