Annual Great Southeast Shakeout Earthquake drill held earlier today

It’s Earthquake Preparedness Week in South Carolina and this morning the South Carolina Emergency Management Division held their annual great southeast shakeout earthquake drill!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It’s Earthquake Preparedness Week in South Carolina and this morning the South Carolina Emergency Management Division held their annual Great Southeast Shakeout Earthquake drill!

After more than 80 earthquakes in Kershaw County this year, today’s drill hit a little closer to home for Midlands residents.

Officials say in case of an earthquake, you’re advised to drop where you are, cover your head and neck as you crawl for shelter,

and hold onto your shelter with one hand.