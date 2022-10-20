Dabo Swinney named to 2022 Dodd Trophy midseason watch list

ATLANTA (Oct. 19, 2022) – The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. today released the midseason watch list for the 2022 Dodd Trophy presented by PNC. This year’s list includes 20 of the nation’s top college football coaches representing the AAC, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC.

Managed by Peach Bowl, Inc., The Dodd Trophy, college football’s most coveted national coaching award, celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s coaching philosophy. Bobby Dodd is one of only four honorees to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as both a coach and a player.

The midseason watch list was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc., taking into consideration each program’s current performance during the 2022 season, Academic Progress Rate (APR), Graduation Success Rate (GSR) and each coach’s commitment to service and charity in the community.

Coaches in the first year with their current team are ineligible to receive The Dodd Trophy.

“All of the men on the midseason watch list represent The Dodd Trophy’s three pillars of coaching: scholarship, leadership and integrity,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “While their teams’ performances on the field have been impressive, these coaches have also shown a commitment to their student-athletes by ensuring they are prepared for life after football as well.”



The 2022 Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List presented by PNC:

Coach School Current AP Ranking Current Record APR Score Dino Babers Syracuse (ACC) No. 14 6-0 929 Bret Bielema Illinois (Big Ten) No. 18 6-1 975 Mack Brown North Carolina (ACC) No. 22 6-1 1000 Dave Clawson Wake Forest (ACC) No. 13 5-1 988 Ryan Day Ohio State (Big Ten) No. 2 6-0 1000 Dave Doeren NC State (ACC) No. 23 5-2 988 Luke Fickell Cincinnati (AAC) No. 21 5-1 1000 James Franklin Penn State (Big Ten) No. 16 5-1 937 Mike Gundy Oklahoma State (Big 12) No. 11 5-1 979 Jim Harbaugh Michigan (Big Ten) No. 4 7-0 982 Josh Heupel Tennessee (SEC) No. 3 6-0 944 Chip Kelly UCLA (Pac-12) No. 9 6-0 964 Lane Kiffin Ole Miss (SEC) No. 7 7-0 1000 Chris Klieman Kansas State (Big 12) No. 17 5-1 986 Nick Saban Alabama (SEC) No. 6 6-1 991 Steve Sarkisian Texas (Big 12) No. 20 5-2 969 Kirby Smart Georgia (SEC) No. 1 7-0 972 Mark Stoops Kentucky (SEC) No. 19 5-2 981 Dabo Swinney Clemson (ACC) No. 5 7-0 994 Kyle Whittingham Utah (Pac-12) No. 15 5-2 988

The APR, Academic Progress Rate, measures the improvements and academic success as calculated by the NCAA.

Of the 20 coaches, eight remain undefeated heading into week eight of the 2022 season. The ACC and SEC lead the way with five coaches each represented on the list, followed by four selections from the Big Ten, three from the Big 12, two Pac-12 honorees and one coach from the AAC.

This year’s midseason list includes five former winners of the award, including last year’s winner Luke Fickell (2021), Kyle Whittingham (2019), Nick Saban (2014), Dabo Swinney (2011) and Mack Brown (2008). Additionally, three of the coaches were finalists for last season’s award, including Dave Clawson, Luke Fickell and Jim Harbaugh.

This collective group of coaches have appeared in the College Football Playoff 19 times and have gone on to win 11 national championships. In the classroom, their teams have earned an average Academic Progress Rate (APR) of 978 and a Graduation Success Rate (GSR) of 82.

“All of these coaches have shown strong leadership both on and off the football field amid the ever-changing college football landscape,” said Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO & President Gary Stokan. “There is no doubt that their emphasis on student-athlete academics and involvement in their communities exemplifies the Dodd coaching qualities of leadership, scholarship and integrity. We look forward to seeing which of these elite head coaches separate themselves as we head into the second half of the 2022 season.”

A panel consisting of previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member will identify the final list of potential recipients at the conclusion of the 2022 season. The winner of the 2022 Dodd Trophy will then be announced in Atlanta during the week of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.