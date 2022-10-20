DHEC urges residents to discard faulty at-home COVID-19 test kits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is urging residents to throw out a few at-home COVID-19 test kits that were found to be faulty.

The issue is related to result cartridges that may return incorrect results as an absent or faint control line.

DHEC says they were made aware of the manufacturer error after school personnel noticed the control line on some cartridges were faint and very hard to read. Tests were sampled to determine which batches were affected.

Officials say kits from the following batches should be discarded in household trash:

221CO20130 Exp: 7/29/2022

221CO20103 Exp: 7/2/2022

221CO20124 Exp: 7/23/2022

The expiration dates and lot numbers can be found on the back of the iHealth test kits box.

DHEC officials say the expiration dates were approved for extended use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and they are discarding all of the affected batches they have.

Individuals can obtain new kits from DHEC county health departments.