Covid-19 vaccines, boosters, and testing available at COMET Central

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) is giving out free Covid-19 vaccines, boosters, and testing.

The transit company will hold the event on Oct. 24 from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at Comet Central, 1745 Sumter Street.

Individuals eligible for their first Covid-19 vaccine or booster can drop by to receive their shot.

In a release, Valerie Aiken, CEO of Health Force, LLC. says, “As we embark on the 2022 flu season that coincides with the appearance of new Omicron variants it is vital for those especially vulnerable to get a booster vaccine to help further protect them against COVID-19 and minimize serious illness.”

The first 25 participants will receive $50 gift cards as an incentive.

For more information on the Health Force LLC administered event, call (803) 255-7100 or email at info@catchthecomet.org.