MCMASTER VS. CUNNINGHAM: Candidates for governor make final push to voters ahead of early voting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Election Day is less than three weeks away and Joe Cunningham continues to try to gain support ahead in the race for governor.

Cunningham is challenging current governor Henry McMaster and early voting begins Monday.

“Our momentum is real. If you look out here, this movement is real,” said Joe Cunningham at an event at the University of South Carolina. “People are ready for change.”

“If you like what the Democrats in Washington have been doing, maybe you should vote for the other guy because that’s the team he’s on,” said Gov. Henry McMaster at an event last week. “I like our South Carolina team. We don’t do Washington in South Carolina. We do things the right way and it pays for everybody in our state.”

Joe Cunningham spoke to students at the University of South Carolina Thursday afternoon. He promotes ideas such as legalizing marijuana and sports betting as well as eliminating the state income tax.

“I think Governor McMaster is out of touch,” Cunningham said. “That’s what happens when politicians stay in office for half a century.”

The former congressman and the current governor do not see eye to eye on many issues, including the economy.

“The finest manufacturers in the world have found a great home here in South Carolina,” McMaster said. “It’s because of our great people and they’re going to keep on coming.”

“What about growing the businesses here in South Carolina,” asked Cunningham. “The small and medium sized businesses.”

The two also disagree on everything from how many debates should be held to what the future of the state looks like for those graduating high school or college.



“These folks are going to be leaving our state and growing their families elsewhere because the opportunities don’t exist right here,” Cunningham said. “The governor should show up and stop being chicken about coming to debates with us. He’s refusing to debate us until voting begins.”

“Mr. Cunningham allowed Senator McLeod only one debate,” McMaster said about the Democratic nomination race. “She had to force him into that one. If that was good enough for him then, it should be good enough for him now.”

The candidates also disagree on the Fetal Heartbeat Act and abortion bans which have been challenged this week in the state supreme court.

“I stand against government control over women’s bodies,” Cunningham said. “Governor McMaster wants to strip that freedom away from women. I stand with women on this issue.”

Registered South Carolina voters can vote early starting Monday.

“I just urge everybody to get out there and vote,” McMaster said.

Find out where you can vote early in your county here.