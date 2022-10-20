Murdaugh case hearing on recently filed motions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A hearing took place today in Florence on two recent motions filed by Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys.

They want to strike the state’s request for his alibi in the murder trial. They claim prosecutors didn’t provide the time, date and place the alleged crime happened.

The judge also sided with them and said that the state has done due diligence regarding this matter with the time of death.

The judge also now says Murdaugh has to give a notice of his alibi saying where he was at the time of the deaths.

Murdaugh is accused in the deaths of his wife Maggie and son Paul in June of last year.

He pleaded not guilty and claimed he was visiting his parents at the time of the murders.

The Attorney General’s Office says his trial starts January 23, 2023 at the Colleton County Courthouse.