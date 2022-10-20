SLED arrests former Jasper County Corrections Officer for providing contraband to inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents say they arrested Cody Weston Smith, 30, a former Jasper County Corrections Officer.

The defendant is charged with Furnishing or Possessing Contraband and Misconduct in Office, say authorities.

According to the arrest warrant, Smith admitted to providing contraband to an inmate confined in the Detention Center while he was working as a Corrections Officer.

The defendant purchased the items from an unknown party after exchanging texts to meet at a location and picked up the contraband items. He concealed the items in his coat pockets.

The arrest was made after Director Arthur Benjamiin of the Jasper County Detention Center requested the investigation.

The case will be prosecuted by the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.